Al-Qaida's Mali branch releases Colombian captive video

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An agency that monitors jihadi websites says al-Qaida's Mali branch has released a video of a Colombian missionary who has been held captive for nearly one year.

SITE Intelligence Group said the video released Monday by the Mali-based Islamic insurgency shows Gloria Cecilia Narvaez appealing to Pope Francis. The nun was seized near the border with Burkina Faso and has been held since last Feb. 7. She was also shown in another proof-of-life video in July with five others shortly before France's president visited Mali.

In Monday's video, Narvaez delivered an appeal to her family and her mission leader. A narrator from Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen advised the family to contribute money to secure her release, alluding to other hostages who have been freed with contributions through independent charities.