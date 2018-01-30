Drug suspect, 3 associates die in clash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A leader of the Gulf drug cartel has been killed along with three of his associates in a clash with marines in Mexico's northern border city of Reynosa.

The government of Tamaulipas state said Monday that Humberto Loza Mendez died over the weekend in the clash.

Loza Mendez and his three companions were believed to be members of a faction of the Gulf cartel who were fighting turf battles with other factions.

Authorities had offered a reward of 2 million pesos (about $108,000) for Loza Mendez, who was also known as Steven and "Betillo."

The government said Loza Mendoza was one of the drug gang leaders who had caused much of the violence in Reynosa, which has been hit by running gun battles and street blockades.