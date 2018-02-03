Regent Taipei presents Japanese Kakiyasu Beef from 2/9

Japanese Wagyu entered the Taiwan market last October after a decade long hiatus and has since been commonly seen in various dining outlets. To present customers with a more unique Wagyu experience, Regent Taipei has invited the renowned Japanese Kakiyasu Group for a guest chef event from 2/9-2/11 at the Mihan Honke restaurant; led by Kakiyasu’s executive chef Muraishi-san, the Kakiyasu Beef-Ultimate Luxury Wagyu Feast transports the entire Japanese Kakiyasu century-old traditions in its entirety, to Taiwan.

The experience, priced at NT$15,800, will include a total of nine courses from appetizer, nigiri, sashimi, roasted items, sukiyaki, to kamameshi, and includes wine pairing selections. A Kakiyasu certificate, which certifies the beef’s ancestry and bloodlines, will be presented to guests at the end of the experience.

Each meal is limited to 20 seats and reservations are available starting today. To join the hotel-wide celebration, from 2/9-2/28, 1F azie also presents Kakiyasu Wagyu Donburi, Kakiyasu Wagyu Hamburger Beef Donburi and Roast Kakiyasu Wagyu Donburi, ranging from NT$480 to NT$880.