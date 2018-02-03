  1. Home
Photo of the day: 8.6 cm of snow seen on Yushan

Snow is likely to accumulate further as temperatures continue to dip on Saturday

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/03 12:13

Snowfall on Yushan on Feb. 3 (Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported on Saturday morning that it snowed on Yushan at dawn from 4:30 to 5:50. 

With the accumulation from previous days, the snow depth was measured at 8.6 centimeters as of now, said the CWB.

The bureau added it would likely snow in mountainous areas in the north of Taiwan with an altitude of over 1,000 meters or in other parts of the island with an altitude over 2,000 meters as temperatures continued to drop. 

The bureau reminded people planning a snow-gazing trip to keep themselves warm and have their vehicle tires wrapped with snow chains.

People should also be vigilant about the changing weather and traffic conditions in case of being trapped in the mountains. 

(Photos courtesy of the Central Weather Bureau)
snowfall
snow-gazing
Yushan
CWB

