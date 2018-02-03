Cold alert issued for Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) The cold air mass would continue to cover the whole country until next Wednesday Feb. 7, with temperatures hovering below 10 Celsius degrees in the north of Taiwan over the weekend, said the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Apart from the biting cold weather, chance of rain in northern and eastern Taiwan would remain high and the rain could last until next Friday, said the CWB.

People in the east and south of the country would also experience intermittent rain between Saturday and next Tuesday, added the CWB.

The bureau said it snowed on Yushan at dawn Saturday, and with the accumulation from previous days, the depth of the snow had been measured at over eight centimeters.

The bureau also said as temperatures continued to dip and moist persisted, mountainous areas in northern Taiwan with an altitude of over 1,000 meters, including Qixingshan and Datunshan in the Yangmingshan National Park, or in other parts of the island with an altitude over 2,000 meters were likely to see a snowfall on Saturday evening.

The bureau reminded people planning a snow-gazing trip to keep themselves warm and have their vehicle's tires wrapped with snow chains.

Over the weekend, temperatures in central Taiwan would not surpass 14 degrees and in the east, temperatures could stand at 17 degrees at the highest point, said the CWB.