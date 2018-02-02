Hot for teacher: Taiwanese netizens go gaga over sexy English tutor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Prospects are looking up for English learning in Taiwan after a Facebook user posted a Taiwanese college student's sexy ad for an English tutoring service yesterday (Feb. 1).

The owner of the Facebook page @ttbbkk (老貓不負責任的機車評論) yesterday posted an advertisement created by an English major at Tunghai University for an English tutoring service. When posting the ad the page owner writes, "English is very important and it helps to arrange a tutor for children as soon as possible. I decide to chose this one..."

The ad includes a photo in which she takes a selfie in a mirror wearing a revealing swimsuit while pulling down a pair of unzipped jeans, and within less than 24 hours, the post had gained nearly 6,000 likes and 500 shares.

In the ad, a woman who has been identified by Apple Daily as Jessie Tsui (崔文娟), offers her own strategies on test preparation, lists her certificates in intermediate English, says that she can teach kids from elementary through high school, and mentions that she is available Monday through Saturday any time after 5 p.m.

In response, many netizens have left comments expressing their eagerness to study with the top-heavy tutor:

"Suddenly, Dad wants to study English together, the best results are achieved when Mom is not around."

"If my high school had teachers half as pretty as her, my English would be awesome by now!"

"Mom, I really regret not studying English harder before, can you please let me try?"

It turns out that Tsui originally posted the ad on Facebook in 2015 and in response to all the hubbub and out of frustration, she wrote on her Facebook page, "This is old news from two years ago!" In a follow up message, she wrote, "All of those wanting to learn English are just cheats."



(Image posted on Facebook page @ttbbkk)

