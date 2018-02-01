Chihiro Iwasaki's original paintings on exhibit in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Japanese illustrator Chihiro Iwasaki, the National Museum of History and Chihiro Art Museum Azumino are holding an exhibition in collaboration from Feb. 1 through April 22.

The exhibition showcases 100 artworks that have never been seen outside of Japan before. It will also showcase some of her most celebrated works such as “Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window,” “Children in the Flames of War,” and her illustrations for Hans Christian Andersen’s “Thumbelina.”

Chihiro (1918-74) is one of the most beloved Japanese artists/illustrators in the world, celebrated for her western watercolor strokes with traditional eastern painting techniques which vividly present delicate, soft, and lively images of children.

First graders with satchels walking in single file, 1966, Chihiro Iwasaki /Photo courtesy of Chihiro Art Museum Azumino

During her childhood, Chihiro experienced World War II and witnessed the cruelness of the war. She spent her whole life illustrating children in the hope of expressing her love and care toward children through paintings and wished all the children in the world could lead a happy and peaceful life.

The warm-hearted artist was dubbed as a “child painter,” every child depicted by Chihiro has similar eyes but presented with different thickness and tones of colors to give each children different character and expressions.

The art exhibition is open to the public from now to April 22. “When I am painting children, I feel as if I am painting my own childhood,” the artist had once described her ceaseless endeavor of painting children. This spring, journey through the colorful and warm world of paintings and rediscover the child in you

‘Chihiro Iwasaki Exhibition’

Date: Feb. 1 – April 22, 2018

Venue: National Museum of History

Address: No. 49 Nanhai Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei, Taiwan

Co-Organizer: Chihiro Art Museum Azumino

Facebook: BIETaiwan