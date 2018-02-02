Taiwanese police to change into navy-blue new uniform 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s National Police Agency (NPA) on Thursday announced the finalized design of the new police uniform and said the current uniform would be replaced by the end of the year.

It is widely considered that the current police uniform, with the cloth design resembling a business suit and leather shoes, lacks comfort and practicability.

The new design, dubbed ‘the professional fighting uniform’, focuses on being practical and adaptable to various law enforcement tasks. Its top and jacket come with multiple hidden pockets with special zips where the police can keep their camera, recorder, notebook, and other objects.

In terms of the material of the clothes, it was so designed as to provide comfort and meet the need of high-intensity activities such as running and combat.

Above all, the new uniform is mainly in navy blue color, replacing the current light purple one.

The NPA introduced three types of designs, including the professional fight series, the comfortable simplified series, and the improved traditional series, last year and put them up for an online vote in January. More than 70,000 cast their vote within five days, according to the agency.

The NPA revealed the result of the vote on Thursday evening via a video on the Facebook page of its director-general.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised the new police uniform for being functional without compromising stylishness via her Facebook page on Friday.

The president said her administration last year promised to replace the police uniform and age-old equipment; now that the budget had been approved by the Legislative Yuan, the government would be committed to carrying out the promise.