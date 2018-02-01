Indonesia to launch Taiwanese agriculture zone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Indonesia is preparing to launch a 1,000-hectare “Taiwanese agricultural zone” which can serve as a model for the island’s New Southbound Policy, Radio Taiwan International reported.

Since coming to power in May 2016, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has emphasized closer relations with the countries of South and Southeast Asia, including Indonesia.

Agricultural officials from the country will visit Taiwan next week, Council of Agriculture Minister Lin Tsung-hsien (林聰賢) said at his department’s year-end party, and afterward it would become clear how the area would be established.

The zone will use all manners of agricultural techniques, utensils and methods already tried out in Taiwan with success, Lin reportedly said.

By 2020, another similar farming zone would be established in another part of Southeast Asia, the minister said, though the report did not specify in which country.

In another example of the success of the New Southbound Policy, exports of fertilizers, pesticides and farming machinery to the target countries had increased by 30 percent last year, with Thailand and Vietnam showing the best figures, according to the minister.

The policy will help internationalize Taiwanese farmers and agricultural businesses, Lin said.