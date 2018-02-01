US lawmakers nominate Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for Nobel Peace Prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of bipartisan US lawmakers have nominated the activists of Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement for a Nobel Peace Prize.



The group of lawmakers responsible for the nomination letter to the Nobel Prize committee in Norway consists of four democrats, and four republicans, led by Senator Marco Rubio, who is head of the congressional-executive commission on China.



The Guardian reports that the letter highlights the leadership of Joshua Wong, Nathan Law, and Alex Chow in the city-wide protests, and state that “Wong and his fellow pro-democracy advocates have been unflinching in their peaceful and principled commitment to a free and prosperous Hong Kong. They are an inspiration and their cause has reverberations far beyond their city.”



Joshua Wong is currently out on bail but has been in and out of Jail the past several months, standing trial for multiple charges related to the 2014 Umbrella Movement.

The 2014 protests were a public response to the Hong Kong’s city government and their acquiescence to Beijing’s demands that only candidates pre-approved by Beijing would be eligible to run for office in the city’s by-elections scheduled for March 2018.

Further controversy erupted over city legislator’s being forced to take an oath to follow the directives of Beijing. Joshua Wong and his colleagues have been steadfast in their activism to promote democracy through non-violent means in the face of immense pressure and risk to themselves.



The letter from the lawmakers commended the Nobel Prize committee for their “past willingness to brave the displeasure and outright retribution of the Chinese Communist party,” in reference to the award given to dissident human rights activist Liu Xiaobo in 2010, reports the Guardian.

In the increasingly authoritarian atmosphere pervading Hong Kong, Joshua Wong, as well as Nathan Law and Agnes Chow, who were both recently denied the right to participate in the upcoming by-elections, are still symbols of “the peaceful aspirations of the people of Hong Kong who yearn to see their autonomies and way of life protected and their democratic aspirations fulfilled,” reads the letter.



The Nobel Prize for 2018 will be officially awarded on Dec. 10.