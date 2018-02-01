Thailand bans smoking on 24 popular beaches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment in Thailand announced on Feb. 1, that smoking has been banned from 24 beaches throughout the country.



Penalties for smoking or littering have also been increased accordingly, with up to one year in prison and a fine of up to 100,000 baht (NT$93,000 / US$3,100) possible. The ban aims to protect the nation's coastal areas along the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, which include popular tourist destinations of Pattaya and Phuket.



Thailand has a thriving tourism industry, and is one of the top tourism destinations in the region. In 2017, it welcomed over 37 million tourists, and it is expected to surpass those numbers in 2018. However the massive groups of visitors to the country’s beautiful beaches have come with a cost.



The amount of garbage and cigarette butts polluting the environment has become a serious concern for the country. In response, the government has decided to introduce stiff penalties for smoking and littering on the beaches.



The new laws have come into effect after a three month amnesty period which was included in the legislation passed in October last year.



Liberty Times reports that the director of Thailand’s Office of Marine and Coastal Resources Management, Bannaruk Sermthong said that “From this day forward (Feb. 1) smoking and littering on beaches is prohibited. Those who smoke, must go to a designated smoking area.”



The report says there are 357 bays and coastal stretches in Thailand, and eventually all of them will ban smoking. Eventually the penalties will likely extend to smoking on vessels near the coasts as well.