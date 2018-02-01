Taiwanese Olympic athletes headed to Pyeongchang, South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are set to officially begin on Feb. 9, and Taiwanese athletes are heading to Korea to prepare.



A delegation will march in the opening ceremony under the Chinese Taipei flag, which will be held by luge sled rider Lian De'an (連德安).

This year the Taiwanese delegation will consist of four athletes and support staff, for a total of thirteen people.

In addition to luge rider Lian De'an, Taiwanese athletes representing the country also include speed skaters Song Qingyang (宋青陽), Huang Yuting (黃郁婷), and Dai Weilin (戴瑋麟), according to the Chinese Taipei Olympic committee webpage.



The Olympic Villages at Pyeongchang officially opened their doors on Feb. 1 and are happily welcoming the world’s athletes who will be staying there for the next few weeks.



Taiwan’s climate and geography is not well suited for winter sporting activities, which is the reason for the rather small delegation headed to Korea this year.



Those Taiwanese who do choose to pursue winter sports like skating, skiing or sledding, must generally train far from home, receiving coaching abroad.



The four athletes representing Taiwan have worked especially hard to earn the opportunity to represent their country this year, and Taiwan News wishes them the best of luck!





The 2018 Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (Image from the TPE Nat. Olympic com. website)