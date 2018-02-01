  1. Home
Carrefour Taiwan appoints Taiwanese national as CEO

The company has never had a Taiwanese CEO, until now

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/02 11:28

New CEO, Wang Chun-chao, began working at Carrefour in 1993. (Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Carrefour Taiwan has appointed a new CEO. The position has never before been held by a Taiwanese citizen, until now.

Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) officially started his new position as CEO of Carrefour Taiwan on Feb. 1., reports UDN.

Wang began working at Carrefour in 1993 and has over 25 years of Carrefour experience. Wang has held a variety of management positions within the company, such as store manager, national produce director, and merchandise supervisor.

The previous Carrefour Taiwan CEO, Rami Baitiéh, transferred to Argentina. Baitiéh previously worked in managerial positions at Carrefour locations in France, Poland, Turkey, and Romania.

Carrefour stated that operations in Taiwan have greatly matured over the last three years. Customer growth has increased by 8 million new customers and Carrefour has repeatedly received awards for customer service excellence, reported UDN.

Carrefour first opened in Taiwan in 1989 in Kaohsiung. 
