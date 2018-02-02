  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 2, 2018

By Central News Agency
2018/02/02

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 2 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: National Women's League has assets frozen

@China Times: Lawyer-doctor couple put careers on hold to take care of parents with dementia

@Liberty Times: Large number of Hong Kong citizens want to migrate to Taiwan

@Apple Daily: 16 injured in Kaohsiung restaurant explosion

@Economic Daily News: China's bitcoin hardware industry leader headhunts in Taiwan

@Commercial Times: Yellen hints at U.S. interest rate hikes in March

 
