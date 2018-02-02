Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 2 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: National Women's League has assets frozen
@China Times: Lawyer-doctor couple put careers on hold to take care of parents with dementia
@Liberty Times: Large number of Hong Kong citizens want to migrate to Taiwan
@Apple Daily: 16 injured in Kaohsiung restaurant explosion
@Economic Daily News: China's bitcoin hardware industry leader headhunts in Taiwan
@Commercial Times: Yellen hints at U.S. interest rate hikes in March
