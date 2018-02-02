Explosion at restaurant caused by overturned propane tank  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Officials believe yesterday's (Feb. 1) massive blast that injured 16, three critically, at a restaurant in Kaohsiung was caused by a overturned propane tank in the kitchen, reported Apple Daily.

A huge explosion occurred inside the kitchen of a restaurant in Kaohsiug's Xiaogang District when shattered windows, knocked customers off their feet and even injured people passing by. Three of the injured suffered burns to between 15 to 30 percent of their bodies and are currently in intensive care.

According to an initial investigation, a staff member in the kitchen inadvertently knocked over a propane tank and in the process the gas line was jarred loose, leading to a leak. As there were multiple open flames on the stove in the bustling kitchen, the tank soon exploded.

Representatives of Nanjehn Natural Gas Company said that the previous owners of the restaurant had used liquefied natural gas (LNG) which was delivered through pipes installed in the building. However, when the new owners took over in February of last year, they insisted that the natural gas lines be removed and switched to portable liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks.

Over the past year, Nanjehn maintains that it recommended several times that the management switch to natural gas as it is much safer. However, the owner insisted on using the LPG tanks, which Nanjehn described as "placing ticking time bombs in the kitchen."



(CNA image)

Lu Kun-hua (呂昆樺), a manager at Nanjehn, told Apple Daily that LPG is a mainly a mixture of propane and butane. The specific gravity of propane is 1.5 times that of air and butane is twice that of air. The specific gravity of the mixture of the two is about 1.82 of air. For this reason, when there is a leak, it will settle in a corner or on the floor. When the surrounding air reaches a ratio of 1.8 percent to 9.5 percent of LPG an explosion could occur.

However, LNG is mainly composed of methane, which has a specific gravity of of about 0.64, which is lighter than air. In the event of a leak, the diffusion speed is faster. It will take a ratio of 5 to 15 percent LNG to air for an explosion to occur, said Lu.



(CNA image)

Lu said that there are 500 such take out restaurants, of which 450 use LNG. He said that the use of LPG tanks not only increase danger but they also take up storage space and must eventually be disposed of.



12 unexploded gas cannisters found on the scene. (CNA image)

