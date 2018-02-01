Up to 20 injured in gas explosion at Taiwan restaurant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three people were listed in critical condition among about 20 people injured by a gas explosion at a restaurant in the Xiaogang District of Kaohsiung, reports said Thursday evening.

The blast occurred in the kitchen but the resulting fire was extinguished by 7:16 p.m., the Apple Daily reported.

However, because many people were present at the time, many of them ordering takeaway food, the tally of the injured was unexpectedly high, reports said.

According to varying sources, between 17 and 19 people were taken to hospital, including three with severe injuries who were being treated in intensive care. The youngest of the injured was just one year old, according to cable station TVBS.

A total of 24 fire fighters arrived on the scene in 18 vehicles to extinguish the blaze in a building where reportedly many university students lived on the higher floors.