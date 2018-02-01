Taiwan ex-vice president considers run for Taipei mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said Thursday she was considering a run for mayor of Taipei City in the November 24 elections.

Independent incumbent Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is widely expected to run for a second term, but inside the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which supported him in 2014, there have been some misgivings about backing him again.

Earlier, DPP legislator Yao Wen-chih (姚文智) declared he wanted to become the party’s candidate for mayor of the capital.

Lu also wanted to run in 2014, but primaries gave the victory to Ko, which she respected, she said Thursday. Lu told reporters she had told President and DPP Chairwoman Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) about her intentions two months ago, but as Tsai was too busy, she could wait patiently.

In any event, she would respect the DPP’s way of doing things, the Apple Daily reported, but this time, very few people inside the party wanted to support Ko, Lu said.

The people of Taipei had chosen a political novice in 2014, Lu said, hinting at Ko, but they were paying the price for him to learn the ropes. She added that in comparison to the development of other cities, Taipei had become quite slow, which might make it impossible for the country as a whole to rise up.

Before Lu served as vice president from 2000 to 2008, she was magistrate of Taoyuan County, which was later upgraded to the status of special municipality as Taoyuan City.