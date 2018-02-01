Acclaimed Taiwan dance company to take center stage at Vancouver festival

Taiwan’s renowned Legend Lin Dance Theatre is set to perform Feb. 3 during the Push International Performing Arts Festival at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.



Supported by the Ministry of Culture, the troupe will perform its show “The Eternal Tides,” which has been selected as a “Curator’s Choice” event. The two-hour routine incorporates traditional Taiwan elements and religious rites, taking audiences on a unique journey that explores concepts like eternity and the relationship between people and the environment, according to the MOC.



Lin Lee-chen, the theater’s founder and choreographer, said the performance is an extension of a trilogy comprising “Miroirs de vie,” “Anthem to the Fading Flowers” and “Song of Pensive Beholding,” which represent heaven, earth and human beings, respectively.



According to Norman Armour, artistic and executive director of the festival, Lin’s vision exemplifies the breadth of contemporary dance practices as well as the art form’s sense of possibility. Following the performance, Lin will give a talk and take part in a workshop titled “Poetry in Motion,” introducing the inspiration, philosophy and body training techniques underpinning the dance company’s performance.



The troupe was founded in 1995 and has since become one of the nation’s major cultural exports. They have performed at acclaimed international events such as Festival d’Avignon in France and Mexico’s Festival Internacional Cervantino.



Launched in 2003, the Push International Performing Arts Festival comprises art talks, shows and film screenings over three weeks beginning in January. Last year’s festival attracted around 22,500 attendees. (CPY-E)