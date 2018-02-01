Tsai meets speaker of Solomon Islands parliament, eyes closer bilateral ties

President Tsai Ing-wen said Jan. 31 that relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and diplomatic ally Solomon Islands are strengthening across a broad spectrum of areas and she looks forward to taking bilateral exchanges to new heights.



Long-term joint programs in agricultural technology, clean energy, public health and talent development are a great success, Tsai said. This spirit of cooperation and friendship extends to last year’s signing of an open skies agreement, memorandums of understanding on meteorological and police cooperation, and a sister port pact between Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan and Solomon Islands capital Honiara, she added.



Tsai made the remarks while receiving Ajilon Jasper Nasiu, speaker of the National Parliament of the Solomon Islands, at the Office of the President in Taipei City. Nasiu is leading a delegation of lawmakers from the Pacific nation on a cultural, economic and political fact-finding visit to Taiwan.



According to Tsai, she addressed the Solomon Islands parliament at the invitation of Nasiu last November. The unity of the legislative body and Nasiu’s leadership were impressive, she said.



The president visited Solomon Islands during the final leg of an eight-day official trip to three ROC diplomatic allies in the South Pacific, including Marshall Islands and Tuvalu. The tour strengthened bilateral ties between Taiwan and each of the nations by forging agreements for more exchanges under the government’s policy of steadfast diplomacy, which seeks to expand relations on the basis of mutual assistance for mutual benefits.



Tsai said with Nasiu’s support, she hopes legislators from the two countries will engage in more frequent exchanges through the Solidarity Association of Taiwan and Solomons Lawmakers. Since its launch in June 2017, the association has served as a valuable platform for sharing Taiwan’s democratic experiences.



The backing of Solomon Islands for Taiwan in the international arena is appreciated by the government and people, the president said, adding that she hopes this will continue going forward. (JSM)

