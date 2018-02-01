Taipei Labor Department announces mass business inspections for March 5

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei City Labor Department announced on Feb. 1 that a date of the mass new year labor inspections has been selected for March 5.



The department announced that 420 different businesses across five major industries have been selected to undergo inspection on March 5, including construction sites, retail stores, and restaurants.



According to the report at Liberty Times, some inspections have already begun. On Feb. 1 the Deputy Commissioner of the Labor Inspection Office , Liang Cangqi (梁蒼淇) stated that 36 inspections were carried out that morning, including one inspection of the Chunghwa Post Office Mail Center in Taipei.



The result of the inspections on Feb. 1 will be posted on March 1.



The inspections this year will not only be examining working conditions and environment of the businesses under inspection, but inspectors will also be making sure that businesses are in compliance, or making changes to reach compliance, with the new labor laws that will go into effect in March of this year, according to Liberty Times.

Another Labor Department Official Lai Xiangling (賴香伶), speaking at the Chunghwa Post Center, also reminded businesses that they are obligated to announce the new labor laws to their employees at least a day before they go into effect.

