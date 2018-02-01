Value of Taiwan's smart technology industry surpassed NT$1.1 trillion in 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and the Executive Yuan released a report on Feb. 1 on the promotion of the smart technology industry in Taiwan.



According to the Executive Yuan and Premier Lai, the value of Taiwan’s output in of smart technology and related machinery exceeded NT$1.1 trillion (US$37 billion) in 2017.



The increase amounts to an impressive 11.1 percent over the output of the previous year in 2016. Since innovation in smart technology is one area of the government’s “Five plus Two Targeted Innovation Policy” the developments are promising.

The Liberty Times report says that according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) there was a total of about NT$538 billion (US$18 billion) in investments in Taiwan’s smart technology sector, which employs 308,000 people in Taiwan, with 6,367 jobs created thanks to new investments.

A government spokesman emphasized that the various ministries under the Executive Yuan pledge to continue doing everything in their power to further enrich the smart technology sector, and Taiwanese society, by actively encouraging the growth of small to medium enterprises, and by nurturing talented individuals who can help to integrate development across social and industrial sectors.