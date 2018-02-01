Taiwan's Yushan sees 10 cm of fresh snow 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a powerful cold wave blasts through Taiwan, the nation's tallest peak, Yushan, saw 10 centimeters of fresh snow, while an even more powerful cold surge is poised to bring much more snow to Taiwan's mountains.

The Central Weather Bureau's Yushan Weather Station first reported snow falling on the mountain early this morning (Feb. 1) from 12:10 a.m. to 2:40 a.m. Snow flakes started falling again from 3:40 a.m. to 8:50 a.m., for a total accumulation this morning of 10 centimeters.

Meanwhile, as a new, much more powerful cold surge bears down on Taiwan, snowfall in mountainous areas of the country above 1,000 meters is possible over the weekend, including Taipei's Yangmingshan, the tallest peak of which is 1,120 in height, according to Meteorology expert and Tzu Chi volunteer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明). However, mountains with elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 have a higher likelihood of seeing snow, said Peng.

The last time Yangminshan saw snowfall was almost exactly two years ago in late January of 2016, when the mountain saw 5 centimeters of snow.



Yushan's Paiun lodge. (CWB image)

High mountains in central Taiwan have already seen snowfall over the past two days and it is anticipated that the more snow will be on the way over the next two to three days. Drivers eager to visit mountainous areas to see the snow scenery are urged to have chains for the tires to deal with the icy conditions and to bring plenty of warm clothes, including a thick coat, wool hat and gloves.



As the cold surge settles into Taiwan over the weekend, snowfall could still be possible on mountains over 2,000 meters throughout Taiwan, while in northern and eastern Taiwan, elevations over 1,000 meters in height also could see snow. Over the coming week, high mountains with an elevation over 3,000 meters could see more snowfall if there is sufficient moisture and temperatures maintain their current cold trends, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



CWB video of snow falling on Yushan's Paiyun Lodge.