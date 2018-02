Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 1 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Workers in 38 industries can work for 12 consecutive days



@China Times: Kuomintang nominates record number of women for local government chief elections



@Liberty Times: Work rules for 38 industries to be eased



@Economic Daily News: Foxconn Industrial Internet to list on China's A-share market



@Commercial Times: 15 manufacturing industries eligible for work rules exception