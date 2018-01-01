National Taiwan University approves president-elect, MOE decision awaited

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Kuomintang government minister Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) might be unable to take up his post as president of National Taiwan University February 1 even though its selection committee approved his selection Wednesday evening.

Kuan’s election has been mired in controversy because he was accused of failing to report his post as independent board member of the Fubon Group’s Taiwan Mobile during the selection process for head of Taiwan’s most prestigious university. One of the group’s two top executives, Richard Tsai (蔡明興), had a seat on the selection committee.

The Ministry of Education requested a meeting by the committee on Wednesday, but by 5:30 p.m., the meeting had still not ended, leading the China Times to report it would be too late to submit a decision for approval to the ministry.

However, around 7:30 p.m., media reported that the committee had decided to approve Kuan’s election after six hours of debate, though it was unclear how and when the ministry would respond.

Based on another contested university president selection last year, whatever the committee decides, it might still take several days for the ministry to discuss and approve or reject, the newspaper wrote.

After the controversy over Kuan’s election, a Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker also accused him of plagiarism in an academic piece.

Kuan served as minister without portfolio and as minister of the National Development Council in the administration of President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九). He is the first non-graduate of NTU to be elected the school’s president.