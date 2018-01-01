Taiwan’s Foxconn and Sharp looking to buy Toshiba PC business

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology is likely to help its Japanese affiliate Sharp Corporation to reenter the personal computer business by buying Toshiba’s ailing PC division, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Foxconn, the top Apple Inc. supplier better known in Taiwan as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海), bought Sharp in 2016 and has since been turning around the classic Japanese brand.

On the other hand, Toshiba has been struggling to sell its laptops and is facing mounting losses despite an effort to turn its business around.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Sharp and Toshiba have already opened basic talks about a deal, which the latter would want to be priced at around 10 billion yen (NT$2.6 billion, US$91.8 million).

Toshiba reportedly entered talks with Taiwan’s Asustek Computer last year, but no agreement was reached.

Sharp abandoned the PC business in 2010 but could rely on Toshiba’s unit to quickly reenter the sector, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

The Japanese publication said Foxconn possessed the know-how and networks to manufacture computers efficiently at high volumes, while Sharp was strong in display panels for computers and smartphones.