'Tabikaeru' leapfrogging to top of mobile games in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A free Japanese mobile game about an independent frog that occasionally travels has leaped over the competition on Google Play and iTunes in Taiwan.

The game, originally called simply "Tabikaeru" (旅かえる, to take a trip), was developed by the Japanese company Hit-Point, and is known in English as "Tabikaeru: Travel Frog" and in Taiwan as "Traveling Frog" (旅蛙). The game was launched in December of last year, but it did not immediately become a hit.

The developer of the game, Hit-Point, was founded over twenty years ago, but currently only has 12 employees.

The main appeal of the game to many is that compared to other online games that require a great deal of attention, players of this game have very few tasks to attend to. Players just need to collect clover leaves to grow in the frog's garden, which will enable it to afford supplies for its travels.

When the frog goes on a trip, it will send postcards and sometimes souvenirs from its trips around Japan, but the frog spends most its time at home sleeping or drinking tea. The frog packs its own luggage and decides on its own when it wants to go on a trip, with no user input.



Taiwanese psychologist Lu Mei-wen (盧美妏) on a Facebook post on Jan. 26 gave four reasons why she believes from a psychological standpoint the game is so popular.

First, the frog provides a sense of security and satisfies people's need for a relationship while be able to escape reality and the fear of being hurt. Because no matter how long the frog travels, it will always come home, thus there is no fear of being hurt, loss, or not conforming to the expectations of the player.

Second, the frog has a clear sense of boundaries. The traveling frog provides a relationship that only requires attention to the present, with no need to worry about love or having children. There is no need to be concerned about the future, and there is no need to give up present happiness for a long-term plan.

Third, unlike many more complex mobile games, Tabikaeru has clear boundaries, it does not put an excessive burden on the player. The frog simply sends postcards and souvenirs and then goes home to take a seat, but there is still interactivity between player and frog. "This kind of setting makes us feel comfortable and at ease," said Lu.

Fourth, playing Tabikaeru can be regarded as a kind of corrective interpersonal experience. Although the virtual world cannot replace the reality of interpersonal communication, but because the reality of work, family, interpersonal pressures, leave people with no room to breathe, the game can serve as a form of emotional support. Like vitamin supplements, it adds some nutrients to interpersonal relationships in life. The game can project unmet needs and when immersed in this interaction with the frog, it may project something that is lacking in a real relationship.



