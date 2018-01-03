Tainan prepares to host the 2018 Taiwan International Orchid Show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taiwan International Orchid Show is gearing up for a spectacular exhibit this year, and the organizers have just announced a variety of early bird specials that the general public can take advantage of.

The exhibition this year will be held at Tainan’s Orchid Plantation park from March 3 to March 12, and tickets are now available for purchase.

The event is hosted by the Tainan City Government annually to promote the flower and agricultural business in Taiwan, and draw international attention to Taiwan through various conferences and cultural events that are all coordinated at the yearly exhibit.

The theme of the event this year is“A distinguished gathering in the orchid pavilion called “Lan Ting”, where friends meet and orchid blossom abound” (蘭亭薈萃-以蘭會友). The website for the event states that the organizers hope to establish Taiwan as an “Orchid Kingdom,” and Taiwan will become a veritable “city of orchids” during the 2018 show.

The event this year has plans for some amazing exhibits to keep visitors enchanted throughout their entire visit to Tainan. The different areas include; a landscaping exhibition area, an extensive orchid bazaar, a pavilion for “orchid Innovation” showcasing different styles using orchids, a hall of exquisite orchid specimens, an orchid “cultural creation hall.”



For more info and to purchase tickets, visit the official website of the 2018 Taiwan International Orchid Show.



To take advantage of the various discount options, tickets must be purchased through a number of select participating businesses and organizations, which each offer different deals, check this list for more information (Chinese only).