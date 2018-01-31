Lunar New Year Festival Market opens tomorrow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual two-week outdoor Lunar New Year Festival kicks off tomorrow along DiHua Street in Taipei.

The festival runs from Feb. 1- Feb. 14.

The theme of this year’s festival is “You don’t know the power of Chinese New Year” (#你不知道過年的力量).

The Vice-Secretary of Taipei City Government, Li Wen-ying (李文英), said that this kind of New Year's activity best represents a traditional Chinese New Year celebration, according to NewTalk.

Although the most well-known New Year Festival market in Taipei is along the DiHua Street area, there will be Festivals in eight other business districts around the city.

The festival is aimed at families and young people and this year has incorporated more interactive activities in attempt to put a twist on tradition.

Updated activities include a New Year’s-themed sticker machine (拜年的貼圖產生器), step-by-step cooking seminars for New Year’s dishes (新派年菜懶人包), red envelope making courses and more!

The Taipei City Office of Commerce (台北市商業處) said that there will dozens of opportunities to enter raffles and win cash prizes as well throughout the celebration.