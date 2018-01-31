Taipei Double Decker offers lower fare deals for Taiwanese travelers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The Taipei Double Decker sightseeing bus operator has offered lower fare deals for ROC nationals since January 22 to commemorate the anniversary of the sightseeing bus tour, according to the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT).

For Taiwanese travelers, they will be able to take a single ride for NT$150 by presenting their ID documents, the TPEDOIT said. Senior citizens aged 65 or older as well as children aged 6 through 12 get to ride the sightseeing tour bus at the half price of NT$75, the agency said, adding that kids under 6 years old can board free of charge. Passengers will have the options of paying for the ticket by credit card, EasyCard, and iPass, among other payment methods.

According to statistics, the Taipei Double Decker sightseeing bus tour has gained popularity among international visitors. According to figures collected through the end of 2017, foreign tourists accounted for an average of 75% of the total number of passengers per month.

The Taipei Double Decker sightseeing bus tour has two routes—the Blue Route for National Palace Museum and the Red Route for Taipei 101.

As Taipei 101 ranks on top of the list of the most popular stops, the service provider plans to establish a ticket counter on the basement floor of Taipei 101 before the Chinese New Year.

A schedule adjustment has also been implemented for the Taipei Double Decker Bus Red Route since January 22. A Double Decker bus will depart every 30 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m., with the last bus to arrive at 8 p.m. The measure will allow passengers to visit the Taipei 101 Observatory in time before the facility closes at 10 p.m.

According to the service operator, Taipei Double Decker sightseeing tours are expected to attract 15,000 riders per month and accomplish the break-even point in 2018, buoyed by the incentives regarding ticket price discounts and bus schedule adjustment.