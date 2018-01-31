Taipei to house the largest R&D center for Google in Asia Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to a Google exec, the company plans to set up its largest Research & Development (R&D) department in Taipei. The announcement was made after Google acquired large portion of Taiwanese HTC's smartphone business on Tuesday.

Google acquired the HTC smartphone Original Design Manufacture (ODM) assets for US$1.1 billion (NT$32.07 billion approx.) after the American tech. giant formally announced the acquisition last year.

The deal also means that about 2000 HTC employees will now work for Google.

"With the official close of this deal, we're expanding our footprint in the Asia Pacific region. Taiwan is a key innovation and engineering hub for Google, and Taipei will now become the largest Google engineering site in APAC," said Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of Google's hardware operations in his blog, as reported by CNA.

"We are welcoming an incredibly talented team to work on even better and more innovative products to come. These new colleagues bring with them, decades of experience achieving a series of 'firsts' particularly in the smartphone industry -- including bringing to market the first 3G smartphone in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007 and the first all metal unibody phone in 2013," Osterloh continued in the announcement made on the Google Hardware blog.

Lastly, Osterloh mentioned that the team will get to work right away to build new hardware with a combination of the best resources the company has in areas of artificial intelligence, software and hardware.