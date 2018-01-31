11 receipts carry NT$10 million jackpot in Nov. - Dec. lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Finance (MOF) today (Jan. 31) announced that there are 11 receipts which have the number matching the special prize of NT$10 million (US$343,000) and 12 which match the NT$2 million grand prize for the November-December round of the uniform invoice lottery.

Although the locations of all winning receipts for the special prize are not yet fully known, Family Mart reports having two, including one at a Tainan University branch which went to a person who bought fruit juice for NT$15 and another one which went to a lucky person who spent NT$28 on milk tea at a Dazhu Village store in Taitung.

President Chain Store Corp. (統一超), operator of 7-Eleven in Taiwan said that three receipts have been identified as having the winning number for the special prize. The winning 7-Eleven locations were at the Tamkang University store in Tamsui, a branch in Taichung's Dajia District, and an outlet in Taoyuan's Luzhu District, with the lucky purchasers only spending NT$105, NT$138 and NT$43, respectively.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the November-December round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 75350343.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 67035249.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 03696891, 79882491, and 77486437. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 055, 816 and 292. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three numbers will garner a NT$200 prize.