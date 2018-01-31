  1. Home
11 receipts carry NT$10 million jackpot in Nov. - Dec. lottery

What are you waiting for? Check your receipts from November and December, you may be one of 11 lucky winners of the NT$10 million jackpot

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/31 15:46

(By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Finance (MOF) today (Jan. 31) announced that there are 11 receipts which have the number matching the special prize of NT$10 million (US$343,000) and 12 which match the NT$2 million grand prize for the November-December round of the uniform invoice lottery. 

Although the locations of all winning receipts for the special prize are not yet fully known, Family Mart reports having two, including one at a Tainan University branch which went to a person who bought fruit juice for NT$15 and another one which went to a lucky person who spent NT$28 on milk tea at a Dazhu Village store in Taitung. 

President Chain Store Corp. (統一超), operator of 7-Eleven in Taiwan said that three receipts have been identified as having the winning number for the special prize. The winning 7-Eleven locations were at the Tamkang University store in Tamsui, a branch in Taichung's Dajia District, and an outlet in Taoyuan's Luzhu District, with the lucky purchasers only spending NT$105, NT$138 and NT$43, respectively. 

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the November-December round of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 75350343.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 67035249.

The winning numbers for the First Prize, are 0369689179882491, and 77486437. If all the digits on your receipt match any of the three numbers just mentioned in the right order, you have won NT$200,000.

If you have the last seven digits right, you can receive NT$40,000 (US$1,300), if you have the final six digits in the right order, you will receive NT$10,000 (US$329), and if the last five digits are the same, then the prize is NT$4,000

With the four final digits in the right order, the holder of the uniform invoice can receive NT$1,000 and with the three last numbers right, NT$200.

As for the additional prize, there are three numbers this time around: 055816 and 292. The last three digits of receipts with one of these three numbers will garner a NT$200 prize. 

Special Prize

75350343

NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number.

Grand Prize

67035249

NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number.

First Prize

036968917988249177486437

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

055816292

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for 
Prize Money 
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any post office from 2017/12/06 to 2018/3/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such person as is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the post office in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit or a business entity, t he winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the fourth, third, second, first, grand or special prize, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line: (02)2396-1651.

 
