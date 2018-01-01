  1. Home
  2. Environment

New varieties of mantis shrimp discovered near southern Taiwan 

Three kinds of mantis shrimp found near Bitou Port, in Kenting, never before cited in Taiwan

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/31 15:44

P. thomassinni mantis shrimp found in Taiwan in 1978. (Image from ZooKeys)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Researchers have discovered a three kinds of mantis shrimp off the coast of Kenting National Park that have never been seen before in Taiwan.

Researchers were in the middle of researching existing mantis shrimp along a stretch of beach near the Bitou fishing port when they inadvertently discovered three varieties of mantis shrimp which had never before been documented in Taiwan, according to Taiwan Animal News. 

The three kinds of mantis shrimp are P. litoralisP. thomassini, and P. pardus.


(Image from Chiou Tsyr-huei's research team) 

Chiou Tsyr-huei (邱慈暉), a professor in the Life Sciences Department at National Cheng Kung University, and his team of researchers made the accidental discovery last year and published their findings in the "ZooKeys" academic journal last December. 


(Image from Chiou Tsyr-huei's research team) 

These particular kinds of mantis shrimp are difficult to come by because they are so small. Even as adults they are not even 2 cm long (0.78 in), according to Professor Chiu. 

Previously, only two kinds of mantis shrimp were thought to be found in Taiwan. Now it is thought very possible there are more, waiting to be located. 
shrimp
Kenting
research
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks 8th in the world for financial secrecy
2018/01/31 11:03
Taiwan’s TAIFEX overtakes CME to win Global Exchange of the Year 
2018/01/30 17:42
Taiwan is the most popular overseas destination for Japanese high school trips
2018/01/30 14:38
Costco Taiwan announces  first-ever closure for Lunar New Year  
2018/01/29 17:48
Data collected by Strava reveals locations of secret Taiwanese military bases
2018/01/29 16:39