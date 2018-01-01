New varieties of mantis shrimp discovered near southern Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Researchers have discovered a three kinds of mantis shrimp off the coast of Kenting National Park that have never been seen before in Taiwan.

Researchers were in the middle of researching existing mantis shrimp along a stretch of beach near the Bitou fishing port when they inadvertently discovered three varieties of mantis shrimp which had never before been documented in Taiwan, according to Taiwan Animal News.

The three kinds of mantis shrimp are P. litoralis, P. thomassini, and P. pardus.



(Image from Chiou Tsyr-huei's research team)

Chiou Tsyr-huei (邱慈暉), a professor in the Life Sciences Department at National Cheng Kung University, and his team of researchers made the accidental discovery last year and published their findings in the "ZooKeys" academic journal last December.



(Image from Chiou Tsyr-huei's research team)

These particular kinds of mantis shrimp are difficult to come by because they are so small. Even as adults they are not even 2 cm long (0.78 in), according to Professor Chiu.

Previously, only two kinds of mantis shrimp were thought to be found in Taiwan. Now it is thought very possible there are more, waiting to be located.