Japan condemns China’s actions against Muji maps

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan on Wednesday described as “unacceptable” a Chinese decision to destroy furniture catalogs from Japanese retailer Muji because they contained a map which drew the disputed Diaoyutai Islands as not part of China.

The same maps reportedly also pictured Taiwan as being separate from China. The map incident follows a campaign by Chinese netizens against multinational corporations describing Taiwan as a separate country on their website menus.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga (菅義偉) said Wednesday that unilateral action by China on the subject was totally unacceptable. He said the Senkaku Islands, as the Diaoyutai are known in Japan, belonged to his country as made clear by international law and historical documents.

Out of concern that Japanese businesses active in China would encounter problems due to the issue, the government would contact Beijing through diplomatic channels, Suga said. The Chinese side should explain its stance and the situation surrounding the maps, the Liberty Times reported the Japanese government official as saying.

The Diaoyutai are uninhabited rocky islands controlled by Japan but claimed by both China and Taiwan in a region harboring rich fishing grounds and potential oil and gas reserves.