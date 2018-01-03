World's oldest man passes away at home in Spain at 113 years old

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The world’s oldest man has passed away, Spanish media reported on Jan. 29.

Francisco Nunez Olivera, had celebrated his 113th birthday just over a month before passing away at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 Monday evening, Spanish time.

Although his precise age has not been independently verified, he was considered the oldest man in Spain, and Europe, and was very possibly the oldest man in the world, after the death of Israel Kristal, who was also 113 at the time of his death according to gerontology.wikia.com.



Olivera was born in Extremadura, Spain on Dec. 13, 1904. He served in the Spanish army when he was 19, being deployed in Morocco.

He lived his entire life in western Spain region and ate homegrown vegetables daily. A report from Colourful Rebel, says that Olivera credited his long life to one glass of red wine every day.

He also reportedly enjoyed solitary walks through the country side until he reached the age of 107.



Olivera suffered from cataracts for much of his life, but after a successful operation at 98 years old, he was able to once again enjoy reading in his old age, reports the Independent.

The Independent also reports that the 10 oldest people in the world are all women, and six out of ten of them are Japanese.



According to the list at Wikipedia, the title of oldest living man now goes to Masazou Nonaka, also Japanese, who is currently 112 years and will turn 113 in July 2018. However alongside the ladies, Nonaka is only the 28th oldest person in the world.



The oldest person alive is currently Nabi Tajima, who was born in the year 1900.



Nabi Tajima (Image from Gerontology.wikia)

