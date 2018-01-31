Taipei City strengthens influenza response as flu cases soar

  1. Home
With flu cases soaring, Taipei Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg urged hospitals and medical institutions across the city to strengthen response to the pandemic

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/31 14:22

Getting a flu shot (photo from Flickr by 頭家國民小學Tuojia Elementary School)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--With flu cases soaring, Taipei City Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Huang Shier-chieg urged hospitals and medical institutions across the city to strengthen response to the pandemic, activate facilitated diagnostic procedures, bolster influenza virus infection control, and ensure an adequate stock of antiviral medications for four weeks.

According to statistics, there was a 13 percent increase of flu cases over the first three weeks of 2018. The DOH said that between October 2017 and January 25, 2018, a total of 42 influenza cases with severe implications were reported, 40 of whom had not received vaccination against the disease.

According to the agency, the flu activity is expected to remain high during the Chinese New Year.   

Dr. Li of Centers for Disease Control pointed out that the type B influenza strain has been identified as the cause of the majority of confirmed cases, adding that influenza A cases are also on the upswing. He called on the public to get a free flu shot that can effectively prevent severe flu symptoms while reducing mortality rates attributed to the pandemic. 

The DOH said that the city still has about 10,000 free flu vaccines available at Taipei City Hospital affiliated clinics, urging residents to get immunized against the influenza pandemic.
 
For information regarding vaccine availability and medical services during the Chinese New Year, visit the site (Chinese) or call DOH disease prevention hotline at 02-23753782.

 
DOH
influenza
type B influenza
influenza A

