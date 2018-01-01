Finalists of New Taiwan Dollar banknote design contest announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A member of the Legislative Yuan, Gao Jyh-peng (高志鵬), is spearheading a Central Bank committee to find a new design for New Taiwan Dollar banknotes and a contest opened Friday for interested parties to cast their vote.

Any registered Facebook user may participate in the vote. Users may cast one vote a day through the voting period, Feb. 25., said UDN.

All designs were submitted by Taiwan citizens.

The results of the contest will be announced Feb. 27.

The current NTD banknotes have been in circulation since 2000.

Contest candidates who entered as a design team were required to submit a complete series of notes and individual designers were only required to submit the design of one note.

Click here to vote! (Chinese only)