‘We’re All Smurfs’ world tour exhibition arrives in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Created by Belgian comic artist Peyo in 1958, the cartoon strip “Smurfs” centered on a fictional colony of small blue human-like creatures living in mushroom-shaped houses. This winter vacation, visitors can enter the village of the Smurfs exhibited in the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall!

Titled "We're All Smurfs," the exhibition will be held from Jan. 27 to April 15 at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in auditorium two and three. The exhibit features Peyo’s original artwork debuting for the first time during the world tour, as well as a life-sized Smurf village complete with mushroom houses and over 70 Smurfs on display, providing all visitors with a truly “Smurf” experience.

For the kids, there is an opportunity to join "Smurf School" where their creative skills can be exercised with different interactive craft activities.

Additionally, at the entrance of the village, visitors will see a 4-meter high giant Smurf holding a cup of bubble tea, which was especially designed for the Taiwan exhibit.

Take a walk through the village as your favorite Smurfs go about their daily lives and don’t miss the photo ops along the way!



