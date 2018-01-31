Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 31 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou might be added to president election committee of NCCU after Lung resigns



@China Times: Eastern Airlines, Xiamen Air cancel 176 extra Lunar New Year flights



@Liberty Times: 3 percent pay hike for public servants to be doled out Feb. 6



@Apple Daily: Cold surge leads to 53 deaths



@Economic Daily News: In challenge to TSMC, Samsung enters Bitcoin mining game



@Commercial Times: Underground lenders settling of accounts ahead of Lunar New Year putting selling pressure on stocks