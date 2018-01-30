First skywalk in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan to begin trial operation on February 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Would you like to look out to the sea or to North Dawu Mountain on the border of Pingtung County and Taitung County from Kaohisung? If so, you should visit the Siaogangshan Skywalk Park (崗山之眼), the only skywalk in Kaohsiung.

The park will begin trial operation on February 4.



The Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung City said Tuesday that members of the public are welcome to visit the park for free during the trial operation, but after it officially opens on February 14, the ticket is NT$80 for adult and a half-fare ticket is NT$40, the agency said.

However, after the official opening, residents of Gangshan (岡山) and Yenchao (燕巢) will enjoy free admission to the park, according to media reports.



The Siaogangshan Skywalk Park is one of the city government’s main tourism construction projects in Gangshan District in recent years. The park is located on a hilltop overlooking the scenic Agongdian Reservoir (阿公店水庫) and facilitated with forested trails. The skywalk gives visitors views that extend very far, weather conditions permitting.

The shape of the Siaogangshan Skywalk Park takes up the theme of music as the main pylon, which is 40.5 meters tall, is shaped like a violin, and the suspension cables look like strings.

The skywalk is supported by 24 suspension cables, and the whole skywalk is 88 meters long and two meters wide.