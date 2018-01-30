National Health Insurance enters new era of cloud-based records management

Taiwan’s National Health Insurance system is entering a new era of efficiency and upgraded services following the recent launch of a cloud-based medical records management platform, according to the NHI Administration under the Ministry of Health and Welfare Jan. 30.



NHIA Director-General Dr. Lee Po-chang said Jan. 30 that Taiwan is a recognized global leader when it comes to universal health care coverage. The new platform will further strengthen the country’s standing in this regard, and is to be a focus of government promotional campaigns at global events such as the 71st World Health Assembly in Geneva, he added.



According to Lee, the platform will aid Taiwan in smoothly implementing a hierarchical medical system. Access to diagnoses, test results and treatments at major hospitals enables physicians at primary health care clinics to better understand an individual’s condition and quickly deliver suitable services during regular and emergency visits, he said.



As more patients learn they can receive the same high standard of health care at local clinics as top-tier medical facilities via the platform, Lee added, demands should ease on resources and staffers at the nation’s major hospitals.



Another benefit is patients will save time and money when seeking second opinions as they no longer need to obtain the results of procedures like CT scans and MRIs conducted at other facilities or undergo the same specialized examinations again, Lee said.



Citing official statistics, Lee said NHI outlays are projected to total NT$660 billion (US$22.64 billion) this year and grow by 5 percent per annum in the foreseeable future. The platform could save NT$2 billion per year and possibly stave off the threat of an NHI premium hike in 2021, he added.



As of Jan. 15, around 71 percent of all medical images and records of NHI users at participating institutions were available on the platform. This number, expected to increase going forward, will eventually include the results of gastroscopy, ultrasound and X-ray procedures, according to the NHIA. (SFC-E)