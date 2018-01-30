Walk along the ridges of northern Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) has planned out the routes of walking along the ridges of southern and northern Taipei, and will finish installing a complete guidance system, mobile toilets, and drinking fountains along the routes this year to make hiking in Taipei friendlier and more convenient. This report will focus only on hiking along the ridges of northern Taipei.

Taipei City is surrounded by five mountain systems on three sides--Datun (大屯) Mountain System, Qixing (七星) Mountain System, Wuzhi (五指) Mountain System, Nangang (南港) Mountain System, and Erge (二格) Mountain System.

According to GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成), the route of trekking along the ridges of Datun, Qixing, and Wuzhi mountain systems in northern Taipei starts from MRT Guandu Station (捷運關渡站) in Beitou District, and passes through Guizikeng Camping Site (貴子坑露營場), Mt. Datun South Peak (大屯南峰), Xiaoyoukeng (小油坑), Qingtiangang (擎天崗), Fengguizui (風櫃嘴), Baishihu Shan (白石湖山), and Bishan Campground (碧山露營場) to reach MRT Jiantan Station (劍潭捷運站) in Shihlin District for a 57 km hike, or to reach MRT Huzhou Station in Neihu Disitrict for a 45 km hike.

Along the route, there are three places for overnight accommodation--Guizikeng Camping Site, Yang Ming Shan Scout Center (童軍陽明山活動中心), and Bishan Campground.

Chen suggested that hikers bring personal protective equipment and stay safe.

Remember that you need to book online for Guizikeng Camping Site and Bishan Campground a week to 30 days in advance and obtain an application number in order to use the facilities. For questions, please call the GEO at (02) 2759-8528 or (02) 2759-3001 ext. 3316. To inquire about accommodation at Yang Ming Shan Scout Center, please visit its official website or call (02) 2861-8557.

Hikers can get free Taipei trail maps at the GEO’s trail section, or download them from this site (Chinese).

A sketchy map of the hike (photo courtesy of GEO)

An example of detailed plan (photo courtesy of GEO)

Guizikeng Camping Site (貴子坑露營場) (photo courtesy of GEO)

Bishan Campground (碧山露營場) (photo courtesy of GEO)

Baishihu suspension bridge (photo courtesy of GEO)