Photo of the Day: Meerkats mingle for warmth

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Meerkats at the Taipei Zoo snuggle together for warmth as temperatures across the nation start to plummet as a major cold surge begins to move in.

What started as 14 meerkats this time last year, seven females and seven males, has increased by 17 pups, for a total of 31 of the cuddly little critters now competing for attention at the Taipei Zoo.

Taipei Zoo spokesman Tsao Hsien-shao (曹先紹) told CNA that in the animals' original habitat in Namibia and the Kalahari in South Africa, the animals live together in tightly-knit group in which they constantly groom, hug and watch out for each other. Meerkats reach sexual maturity within one year, can breed throughout the year and their pregnancies last 70 days.

Tsao said that their front paws are very powerful and good for digging. Though the surface of their enclosure in the children's zoo appear flat, their burrows can actually run one meter deep, with multiple holes and tunnels.

During the day, meerkats mainly rest in their burrows, with only one sentry staying alert on the outside to stand guard. Their sense of hearing is especially sensitive and they can recognize the audio frequency of humans and whenever zoo attendants make their daily rounds and call out for the roll call, all the meerkats will come out and line up in a neat row for photos.



Meerkats at the Taipei Zoo. (CNA image)

Cute video of the life of meerkats at the Taipei Zoo.

.