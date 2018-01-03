  1. Home
  2. Economy

Billion dollar deal between Google and Taiwanese company HTC has been finalized

2,000 HTC engineers will transfer employment to Google, Taipei now Google's largest engineering hub in Asia

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/30 16:16

(Image from Flickr user Kārlis Dambrāns)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It was announced on Jan. 30 via an announcement from Google’s hardware department, that a US$1.1 billion dollar deal between Google and HTC has been finalized.

Google has now successfully purchased the majority of HTC smartphone design division, with an estimated 2,000 engineers being transferred from HTC to employment under Google’s hardware division.

According to the Verge, the engineers will remain in Taipei, and Taipei has now become Google’s largest engineering hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Google announcement proudly welcomes the former HTC engineering team to the company.

Meanwhile, HTC announced that Google has obtained a non-exclusive license for HTC’s intellectual property, and has confirmed that it will continue to make its own smartphones, reports tech crunch.

However, the majority of HTC’s investment in engineering will henceforth focus on developing its virtual reality products, specifically the Vive gaming platform. Research and development involving Internet of Things, Augmented Reality (AR) and AI are also set to continue, reports Endgadget.
HTC
Google
smartphones
Vive
virtual reality
augmented reality
AI

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks second in Asia for time spent playing mobile games: Google  
2018/01/24 18:43
Indians wishing each other good morning freeze phones
2018/01/24 14:53
HTC announces availability of U11 EYEs in Taiwan
2018/01/18 20:04
Google makes Artificial Intelligence easier with Cloud Auto ML
2018/01/18 15:02
U.S. ban proposed on government officials using Chinese smartphones
2018/01/16 14:57