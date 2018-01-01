Wang Qishan to make comeback as vice president of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wang Qishan (王岐山) a close ally of Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) who oversaw his anti-corruption campaign, stands to make a comeback as vice president, reports said Tuesday.

Due to age restrictions, Wang, 69, retired from the powerful Politburo Standing Committee late last year, seeming to indicate his role in politics was over. However, as Xi’s trusted ally, he was selected to join the National People’s Congress next March with an appointment as vice president likely to follow, according to reports by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

He would be one of 118 delegates to be sent to the congress by the province of Hunan, though the total size of the body comprised more than 3,000 members. The New York Times reported that at least four government officials who did not want their name published had said Wang was in line to become Xi’s deputy.

The Chinese president had drawn up a list of possible positions for Wang to accept, and vice president was one of those, reports said.

Due to his background in the banking sector and in local and central government, Wang could function as an essential adviser to Xi, the Liberty Times reported.