Three percent pay raise for public employees passed in Taiwan’s Legislature

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/30 15:36

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Public employees in Taiwan, including military personnel, civil servants and teachers, will be more well off beginning this year because they are blessed with a three percent salary raise.  

Taiwan’s Legislature Tuesday passed without objection the 2018 Central Government General Budget, which includes a three percent salary increase for public employees. Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said February’s salary (with the three percent pay raise), the deferred pay raise of January, and the year-end bonus is expected to be deposited into every public employee’s bank account on February 6.

Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) proposed to give government employees a three percent salary hike in September last year, shortly after he assumed office. 
pay raise
Public employee
William Lai

