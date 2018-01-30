Three percent pay raise for public employees passed in Taiwan’s Legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Public employees in Taiwan, including military personnel, civil servants and teachers, will be more well off beginning this year because they are blessed with a three percent salary raise.

Taiwan’s Legislature Tuesday passed without objection the 2018 Central Government General Budget, which includes a three percent salary increase for public employees. Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said February’s salary (with the three percent pay raise), the deferred pay raise of January, and the year-end bonus is expected to be deposited into every public employee’s bank account on February 6.

Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) proposed to give government employees a three percent salary hike in September last year, shortly after he assumed office.