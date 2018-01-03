Taiwanese 'Solar Power Flagship Company' announced, plans for module factory in the US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Three of Taiwan’s most prominent companies involved in renewable energy technology, on Jan. 29 confirmed a proposed merger to establish a “solar flagship company” to create a “competitive edge on the global market” for Taiwanese solar panel manufacturers.

The three companies involved in the merger are; Gintech Energy (TPE:3514), Solartech Energy (TPE:3561) and Neo Solar Power (TPE:3576). An “Extraordinary General Meeting” for the board of all three companies is planned for March 28, when the official resolution will be passed.

After the March proceedings the combined company will be named the United Renewable Energy Co Ltd (UREC), according to the Digital Journal Press Release.

The merger was first proposed in October 2017, and after all three companies agreed to the terms, the announcement was made. Currently the merger still requires regulatory clearance from the Taiwanese government, according to the report at Renewables Now.

The companies believe that it is in the interests of the all parties, as well as the Taiwanese market, and society at large, to build a “flagship solar” company that will be better capable of integrating and implementing renewable energy platforms in Taiwan.



The deal is expected to receive the blessings of the national government in the form of investments in the private venture provided by the National Development Fund, along with other subsidies.

The new solar-power manufacturing giant will likely become a crucial player in the government’s initiative to increase total renewable energy to 20 percent of Taiwan’s total energy consumption by 2025.

If the projected numbers from UREC (as suggested in the press release) are correct, then according to the Chairman of Gintech, Pan Wen-yan, (quoted by Renewables Now) the new flagship solar company may be producing 25 percent of Taiwan’s solar generated electricity, and 5 percent of the country’s total energy by 2025.



Along with the merger, it was also announced that UREC already has plans to build a solar-cell module factory in the U.S.A. The news comes on the heels of much speculation and worry over the future of the solar industry in the U.S., after the Trump administration introduced higher tariffs on imported solar panels.



As the report at PV Magazine makes clear, details on the UREC solar-module manufacturing operation in the U.S. are still sketchy, but the announcement is still a promising sign for the solar power industry in Taiwan, and the USA.



A Chinese solar firm JinkoSolar also announced plans for a U.S. based plant in the week following the tariff announcement of the Trump administration.