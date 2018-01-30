JJ Lin and Luis Fonsi release Mandarin-Spanish version of 'Despacito'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After taking the planet by storm with the smash hit dance song "Despacito" last year, the song's Puerto Rican creator Luis Fonsi and Taiwan-based Singaporean singer JJ Lin (林俊傑) officially released a Mandarin-Spanish version on Friday (Jan. 26).

The new version of the song is a remix that combines both Mandarin and Spanish lyrics, with both crooners singing primarily in their mother tongues, but also in the language of their counterpart in the choruses. An audio-only video of the song, which is translated into Mandarin as 緩緩 (slowly), has been posted to YouTube and at the time of publication has received over 2 million views. Daddy Yankee, the featured Puerto Rican rapper in the original song, also raps in the second verse.

The new song was a joint production between Fonsi, Lin and songwriting duo The Swaggernautz, which is comprised of Tat Tong, a Singaporean producer and songwriter and Jovany Janvier, a Cuban- American singer-songwriter, reported Asia One. The new Mandarin lyrics of the song were composed by songwriter Harry Chang.

The making of a Mandarin version was a shrewd move by Fonsi as the song will likely gain new life among the world's over 1 billion speakers of the language. Though "Despacito" was already a huge hit in Latin America, it was not until Fonsi collaborated with Canadian Justin Bieber on an English-Spanish remix in April of last year that it shot into the stratosphere on the charts.

Descpacito eventually tied the record for the most consecutive weeks on the Hot 100 at 16. In August of 2017, it become the most viewed video in the history of YouTube, surpassing one billion views, and at the time of publication now has over four billion.

On Jan. 28, the single was certified Diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), the first-ever Latin song to reach such a milestone. Yet, despite the undeniable popularity of the song worldwide, it was oddly snubbed in all three categories it was nominated for at the 60th Grammy Awards.

Ay, gadara JJ

你的笑容在我前方兩點鐘

我用睫毛剪接你每個舉動

髮飄的節奏 像是個獨奏

讓我幫你伴奏​

我的心房季節沒有春秋冬

炎熱夏天曬到你的臉蛋紅

晶瑩的眼眸 情書般剔透​ 交給我來拆封



慢著, 放慢動作

定格, 你的輪廓

回放品嚐每一個互動

¡Oh!

Tú, tú eres el imán y yo soy el metal

Me voy acercando y voy armando el plan

Sólo con pensarlo se acelera el pulso

Ya, ya me está gustando más de lo normal

Todos mis sentidos van pidiendo más

Esto hay que tomarlo sin ningún apuro



Despacito

緩緩的掌控完美無瑕火候

忍住呼吸卻還是氣味相投

即使不在身邊也能記住我

Despacito

Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito

Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto

Y hacer de tu cuerpo todo un manuscrito

你的朦朧眼神每分每秒呼喚著我

玫瑰香味漫游到我心頭

我要成功闖關你的迷宮

Déjame sobrepasar tus zonas de peligro

Hasta provocar tus gritos (hey)

Y que olvides tu apellido (oh)

音樂噗通噗通, 地板噗通噗通

胸懷噗通噗通, 動脈噗通噗通

我們的情調保證跟別人不同



音樂噗通噗通, 地板噗通噗通

胸懷噗通噗通, 動脈噗通噗通

我給你的愛絕對是與眾不同



音樂噗通噗通, 地板噗通噗通

胸懷噗通噗通, 動脈噗通噗通

我給你的吻獨家一點不普通



慢著, 放慢動作

定格, 你的輪廓

Despacito

緩緩的掌控完美無瑕火侯

忍住呼吸卻還是氣味相投

即使不在身邊也能記住我



Despacito

Quiero desnudarte a besos despacito

Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto

你的朦朧眼神每分每秒呼喚著我

玫瑰香味漫游到我心頭

我要成功闖關你的迷宮​

Déjame sobrepasar tus zonas de peligro

Hasta provocar tus gritos

Despacito

緩緩的掌控完美無瑕火侯

忍住呼吸卻還是氣味相投

即使不在身邊也能記住我



我要給你天空, 我要跟你轉動

我要陪你作夢, 我要讓你受寵

我為你訂做專屬的私人宇宙

我要給你天空, 我要跟你轉動

我要陪你作夢, 我要讓你受寵

我為你訂做專屬的宇宙

The new Mandarin-Spanish remix:

The original Spanish version: