Cold snap brings snow to Taiwan’s high mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's high mountains have been covered with snow since Monday, with roads and clusters of trees coated in frost and snow. The weather is due to a strong continental cold air mass that blew in Sunday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The country’s tallest peak, Yushan (3,952m), saw snow for the third time this month, beginning at 10:40 p.m. on Monday, with snow accumulation totaling 5 cm by early Tuesday morning.

Mountains over 3,000 meters also saw snow accumulations around the same time, including Taipin (3,740m) and Hehuan (3,422m) Mountains, according to local media reports. The Central Weather Bureau said the daytime temperatures will rise slightly from Tuesday noon, but by Wednesday evening, another cold snap will hit the island again. Once it arrives, flat areas in northern, central, and northeastern Taiwan will likely dip to 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

The cold weather is forecast to continue into next week, with the second and strongest cold surge of the winter so far, poised to strike Taiwan over the weekend. The bureau predicts that temperatures could drip to as low as 6 degrees Celsius over the weekend, with snow likely to fall on high mountains of over 2,000 meters.

Snow falls on Yushan, Taiwan's tallest peak, began Monday evening (Credit: the Central Weather Bureau):

Mercury dipped into minus 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, Jan. 30 (Central Weather Bureau Image)

The snow accumulations around Paiyun Lodge on Yushan (Central Weather Bureau Image)