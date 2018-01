Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 30 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Taiwan might adopt risk-based restrictions on Japanese food imports



@China Times: Taoyuan mayor demands CPC Corp. to relocate refinery after explosion



@Liberty Times: Chinese Communist Party reaches its hands into foreign companies



@Apple Daily: Explosion hits CPC Corp. refinery in Taoyuan

​

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan Stock Exchange looking to attract NT$300 billion Japanese investment



@Commercial Times: China's King Dragon Life solicits investment from JD Group