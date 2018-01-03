Taiwan will 'intensify efforts' to participate in World Health Org.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Presidential spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) made an official statement on Jan. 29, insisting that Taiwan should be recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He stated that the government would continue to pursue recognition, and participation with the organization.

The statement emphasized that people in Taiwan should have the same rights to health as those enjoyed by people all over the world. Further, Taiwan is entirely willing and able to contribute to international bodies such as the WHO.

According to the report from CNA, the Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday, that the government would “intensify its efforts” to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year as an observer.

The report also indicates that at a recent WHO Executive Board Session on Jan. 23, several of Taiwan’s allies spoke on behalf of the country, urging the WHO to accept Taiwan as an observer member at the WHA to be held in Geneva, in May of this year.

The United States is a crucial player in the campaign to persuade the WHO to recognize Taiwan. Currently, Bill HR 3320 is awaiting action in the US Senate and is under review by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The bill is entitled “To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes” and would be a major step forward for Taiwan’s recognition among international organizations.