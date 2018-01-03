  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan will 'intensify efforts' to participate in World Health Org.

The Presidential Office, as well as the Minister of Health and Welfare both made statements Monday, Jan. 29

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/30 10:39

File Photo: Presidential Spokesperson Alex Huang (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Presidential spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) made an official statement on Jan. 29, insisting that Taiwan should be recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He stated that the government would continue to pursue recognition, and participation with the organization.

The statement emphasized that people in Taiwan should have the same rights to health as those enjoyed by people all over the world. Further, Taiwan is entirely willing and able to contribute to international bodies such as the WHO.

According to the report from CNA, the Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Monday, that the government would “intensify its efforts” to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) this year as an observer.

The report also indicates that at a recent WHO Executive Board Session on Jan. 23, several of Taiwan’s allies spoke on behalf of the country, urging the WHO to accept Taiwan as an observer member at the WHA to be held in Geneva, in May of this year.

The United States is a crucial player in the campaign to persuade the WHO to recognize Taiwan. Currently, Bill HR 3320 is awaiting action in the US Senate and is under review by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The bill is entitled “To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes” and would be a major step forward for Taiwan’s recognition among international organizations.

   
World Health Assembly
WHO
World Health Organization
WHA
United States of America
UN

RELATED ARTICLES

CIA Director: North Korea only a 'handful of months' away from strategic arsenal of ICBMs
2018/01/24 14:21
US seeks closer ties with former adversary, Vietnam
2018/01/22 17:20
South Koreans burn Kim Jong Un's photo as North Korean band leader passes by
2018/01/22 14:32
Women in the US march again with aim to become a political force 
2018/01/22 11:44
Philippines says it won't be embroiled in US-China sea spat 
2018/01/22 09:17